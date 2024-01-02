stewie in
Looking For SWE/Research scientist Internship
Hello Everyone,
I am a fourth-year CS PhD student. My research lies between the intersection of programming language, type system, and Machine learning. I am looking for SWE/Research internship position for summer 2024 where I can use my experience.
Attached is my CV to better understand my experience, any kind of help will be highly appreciated.
Thank You
It seems from your CV you’ve done quite a bit of work in Android type environments. Also you’re familiar with Kotlin along with your NLP. Have you tried applying to Google? Looks like some of your background aligns with the work they are doing and have done.