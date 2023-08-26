Undergraduate Research

Hello,





I'm currently a junior at a low level university, but I've been working as an Web/Data Solution developer for the last 4 months. I've been contracted to work for the company until next May, after which I'm interested in a more research oriented position. I'm not picky about the topic of research or whether it's at a company or educational institute. I just wanted someone to point me in the right direction on where to look for the types of internships and maybe some companies that have good research departments.





If that doesn't seen attainable maybe just a good independent start for myself would be a helpful information too.