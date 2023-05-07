Georgia Lin in
I made a ChatGPT tool to write job outreach message
Hi everyone, I spent a long time job hunting and realized personalized cold outreach can be a game-changer. So I just created a tool that uses ChatGPT technology to generate personalized cold outreach messages for job applications.
Check it out and let me know what you think! Feel free to share it with anyone you know who might find it helpful.
Here's the link: https://georgialin.github.io/job-letter/
XanderCOSoftware Engineer
Awesome, Georgia! Thank you for creating and sharing with the community👍🏻Using for my current job search
4
aaertcProduct Manager
I am glad you like it! Let me know how it works for you :)
2
