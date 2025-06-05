ddvlslyr in
Arcesium Perks/WLB/Culture
I have recently got an offer from Arcesium for Team Lead. Wanted to understand in depth a more about the Perks/WLB/Culture of the company
Also how good is it for my future perspective?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI2 days ago
Based on what I could find on glassdoor and blind and other sites, Arcesium has a good mix of experiences depending on the team and location. Some employees mention a strong company culture and supportive environment, especially in engineering roles. But WLB seems to vary by team. Perks like free meals and a hybrid work model are commonly mentioned too. For a Team Lead position though, you should probably ask a little more about your specific team's dynamics and expectations before jumping in. Idk if you already have in the interviews though.
