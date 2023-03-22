jo in  
Looking for MBA in MIS night time role

Hey everyone. I’m on the verge of completing my mba and just signed up for a short coding bootcamp. I was wondering what jobs (MBA in Management Information systems specific) can I do at night time that can actually pay my bills?

Any advise would be appreciated here I can barely get by financially.
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
A nighttime, parttime, job might be a tough one to come by that'll pay enough to support, at least with regard to a tech/MBA specific job. Is your bootcamp full time during the day? If so, honestly, something in food/service industry could be a good bet, if a little draining. Bartenders/servers with tips, etc. all can make decent money with night shifts.

