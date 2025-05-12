Raghav Rudhra in
Bad resume
Can someone explain whats wrong with my profile
Not getting any interviews at all right now even for intermediate roles
johndoeexamplecomSoftware Engineer 15 hours ago
Just at a glance, your title says "senior", whereas your work experience shows "software developer" in Scotiabank. That may be leading to think a recruiter to think you are just inflating your CV to get a senior position without senior decisions. If I wanted to find out whether you are a senior, I would read details about your current position at Scotiabank such as design, coordinate stakeholders, mentoring, etc, which are all senior-ish tasks, but there are no details. Also, I see no "shark mind" stuff such as ambitious performance ratings by contributing who knows what without being asked for it, which usually gives you more of a "ok this guy is a competent guy who really cares about outstanding the rest", always keeping the art of not looking arrogant. Also, knowing frameworks and cloud services is the baseline of every software engineer, maybe try learning something that not everyone knows? Otherwise the skill set you advertise is just saying you managed to learn what SWEs are supposed to learn. In other words, I think you are a decent SWE, but recruiters only look for these ambitious, highly successful individuals. Try rewriting your profile/CV with a more impact-focused mindset (how much % did this work of mine improve Y system, etc).
