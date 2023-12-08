spidercider in  
Data Scientist  

Salary expectation interview question

I applied for a job that included the salary range in the job ad, and I have a phone interview with the recruiter coming up.


  • Should I expect to be asked my salary expectation, even though it was stated in the ad?
  • If so, can I just acknowledge the range that was listed and say that my expectations are within that range? Or should I be more specific?
datasciencepersonData Scientist  
I wouldn’t be specific. If they ask you don’t give a number, first ask if they have a range in mind. If they give a smaller range within the range posted you can decide whether that’s adequate or say something like “I saw in the posting that the range was xxx-xxx and I was hoping to be closer to the [some amount higher than the minimum you would accept] range.” You can also add some qualifiers saying it would be dependent on what the other benefits are, degree of mutual fit for the role, etc.
Best of luck!
spiderciderData Scientist  
Thank you! I like these suggestions: "dependent on..." would give me some flexibility later on in negotiating.
