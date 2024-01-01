19g615l22n00fs in
Would like to learn more about Product Manager role at Netflix
I am really interested in a Product Manager position I see posted for Netflix. Can anyone provide any helpful information or answer any of my questions?
1. Do all employees work in California? Is remote an option?
2. What experience or skills should I talk about to make myself loom more desirable for the position?
3. What is the interview process like?
1
2331
mctang719Software Engineer
Take this with a grain of salt: according to the Netflix YouTuber @theprimeagen, he mentioned PMs in Netflix is like small CEOs within the company. It’s extremely competitive role and a very small number of them are there compare to other companies, in one of his videos. I would guess you might need to connect to a Netflix PM via your network or LinkedIn to get some accurate insights.
3
