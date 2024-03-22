slay234 in
What’s the best resource for PM interview prep?
I’ve gone through ‘Cracking the PM Interview’ and personally, it’s pretty dated.
I have interviews coming up at Facebook, Amazon and Coinbase and am willing to invest in prep within reason (up to $1k max). I’m considering going with Exponent, Product Alliance or PMExcerises
3
1200
Sort by:
iamaboogieeProduct Manager
Exponent isn’t that great. For whatever reason, their Youtube content and actual paid content don’t differ so much. Product Alliance though, doesn’t just have a lot of content, but it’s pretty in-depth too. Far more value for money.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,521