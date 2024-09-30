Cybercop in
Stripe Germany
I recently got interview at stripe Germany for SWE role. Does anybody have idea on what to expect in tech interview?
Also, how does the compensation look like for L3 engineers in Germany?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
How many YOE do you have and what specialization is the role for, if you know? There aren't too many data points on the levels.fyi page yet but here's the most recent submission for an L3 engineer at Stripe in Germany: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/08264cf6-012d-4c3a-8b70-906afde01800 There's a few other submissions but from what I know Levels.fyi has only recently tried expanding to outside the US so the data might not be as filled out. Here's the list of data points for comp at Stripe in Germany too: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/stripe/salaries/software-engineer/locations/germany?country=91
Cybercop
I have around 7 YOE including Masters degree. Role is for backend engineer. I checked the entry for L3 engineers in germany. However, I was also interested on how interview would look like so that I could prepare better.
