What should I focus on next to reach Big Tech (Cloud / SRE path)?

I’m 22 and currently finishing a Master’s in Engineering (EFREI Paris, graduating in june 2026).





I’m doing a work–study program, meaning I split my time between university and a full-time position in the industry. It’s not an internship — I’m a full employee working on real projects while completing my degree.





So far:

Spent a year at Carrefour , working on Azure (internal SaaS tools and AI chatbot projects).

, working on (internal SaaS tools and AI chatbot projects). Currently working on a research project in China focused on GPU-aware autoscaling for hybrid AI pipelines (Kubernetes, KEDA, Nvidia DCGM, PyTorch).

focused on GPU-aware autoscaling for hybrid AI pipelines (Kubernetes, KEDA, Nvidia DCGM, PyTorch). Starting January 2026 , I’ll join Accenture as a Cloud Architect (GCP track) .

, I’ll join as a . Certified AWS SAA, Azure AZ-305, AZ-104, and Security+.





Right now, I’m learning Go and doing LeetCode — still early, but trying to build consistency before getting serious about interview prep.





Planned certs (in this order): CKA → GCP PCA → AWS SAP.

My goal is to move to the US in the next few years and work as a Cloud Architect or SRE in Big Tech or a strong cloud-native company.





For people who’ve made a similar move — what would you focus on next to actually break into Big Tech from here?