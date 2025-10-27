What should I focus on next to reach Big Tech (Cloud / SRE path)?
I’m 22 and currently finishing a Master’s in Engineering (EFREI Paris, graduating in june 2026).
I’m doing a work–study program, meaning I split my time between university and a full-time position in the industry. It’s not an internship — I’m a full employee working on real projects while completing my degree.
So far:
- Spent a year at Carrefour, working on Azure (internal SaaS tools and AI chatbot projects).
- Currently working on a research project in China focused on GPU-aware autoscaling for hybrid AI pipelines (Kubernetes, KEDA, Nvidia DCGM, PyTorch).
- Starting January 2026, I’ll join Accenture as a Cloud Architect (GCP track).
- Certified AWS SAA, Azure AZ-305, AZ-104, and Security+.
Right now, I’m learning Go and doing LeetCode — still early, but trying to build consistency before getting serious about interview prep.
Planned certs (in this order): CKA → GCP PCA → AWS SAP.
My goal is to move to the US in the next few years and work as a Cloud Architect or SRE in Big Tech or a strong cloud-native company.
For people who’ve made a similar move — what would you focus on next to actually break into Big Tech from here?