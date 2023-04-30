Datalover in
Request Insights on BA job market
I am a MSBA graduate student with no work experince in the US. But do have upto 3 years of relevant experience from another country. I have excellent knowledge and hands on experience with Power BI, Excel, Tableau, SAP and programming langauges like SQL, R, Phyton. What additional tools or skills can help me secure a BA or BI job in the US Market? Im super willing to learn. And just getting started with applications.
bffrMarketing
i would’ve done an internship the summer before grad or even during the upcoming summer (right after grad) — if you do well, they’ll usually extend full time offer… as far as skills, i think basic project/stakeholder management is usually helpful…
