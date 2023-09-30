coderman in
Unhappy at my job, but maybe I should be more grateful
hey, I started as a new grad at epic systems last month where I get pretty good pay, but don’t love the tech stack or Madison. I want to be a sick city like New York or SF working for an innovative tech company. Is it a bad idea to look around for a job rn giving i don’t have much experience and the market is bad. Should I just chill here and gain some experience? How long should I wait to start looking again ?
ParamiruSoftware Engineer
Honestly bro you’ve been there for a month. I’d stay there for 6 months or so, it’ll give you so many things to talk about in the interview process. But you can start applying and see how’s the market. Good luck!!!
