I was bested by DeepSeek. Now what?
Long story short, I had this very tedious problem I was working on. It was the kind of project where each step was relatively easy but the number of steps is large enough that it makes it quite hard to keep track of everything.
To give context and add irony, it is a bespoke numerical library for AI applications.
Well, after months of picking at it on and off, I today got the idea to upload my unfinished project to DeepSeek, check the DeepThink button and let it reason it out. And it did. It solved all the math and translated it into code, and it even suggested fairly advanced optimizations that I might want to look into.
For the first time I feel replaceable. Now what? I don't have a Plan B.
Was speaking with a EVP of Product at a big non FAANG company in my class last night and someone asked this question (but related to UX/Product Design), and his advice mirrors what I have often shared: “AI will not replace your job. People who know how to utilize AI will replace the People who don’t.” I totally agree, as AI will always need to be ‘managed’ as it cannot fully be trusted (hallucinations can be wild). Like you mentioned checking and approving the DeepSeek code, knowing how to appropriately prompt the gen AIs of today effectively to get the desired output is a skill in and of itself that many of your peers are not yet able to do. Just food for thought.
