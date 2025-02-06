I was bested by DeepSeek. Now what?

Long story short, I had this very tedious problem I was working on. It was the kind of project where each step was relatively easy but the number of steps is large enough that it makes it quite hard to keep track of everything.

To give context and add irony, it is a bespoke numerical library for AI applications.





Well, after months of picking at it on and off, I today got the idea to upload my unfinished project to DeepSeek, check the DeepThink button and let it reason it out. And it did. It solved all the math and translated it into code, and it even suggested fairly advanced optimizations that I might want to look into.





For the first time I feel replaceable. Now what? I don't have a Plan B.