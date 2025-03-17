Fullzone24 in
Poll
Apple vs High-potential Startup
Trying to make a decision between Apple in Seattle and a startup in SoCal. Here are the details:
- Startup in SoCal: 200k base, super low strike price and very very high chance of success!
- Apple in Seattle: 250k total comp, lower IC level but higher career growth potential, my wife can make significantly more $ in Seattle.
Select one
518 participants
16
4381
Sort by:
G33k
Happy wife, happy life. It’s as simple as that.
28
dannyharbingerBusiness Administration & Management
This guy knows how life really works 🙏
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
727,535