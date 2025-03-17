Fullzone24 in  
Software Engineer  

Poll

Apple vs High-potential Startup

Trying to make a decision between Apple in Seattle and a startup in SoCal. Here are the details:
- Startup in SoCal: 200k base, super low strike price and very very high chance of success! 
- Apple in Seattle: 250k total comp, lower IC level but higher career growth potential, my wife can make significantly more $ in Seattle.

Select one

518 participants

16
4381
Sort by:
G33k 
Happy wife, happy life. It’s as simple as that.
28
dannyharbingerBusiness Administration & Management  
This guy knows how life really works 🙏
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

727,535