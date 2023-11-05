tinyeyelemur in
Any recent experiences switching as SDM??
I'm wondering how the job market is lately for SDMs (Software engineering managers). And how it compares to senior ICs?
I'm a recently turned SDM, previously IC, worked at FAANG type of companies. I'm not confident with the direction I'm heading in my current role.
What was your experience if you recently interviewed?
kk1010Software Engineering Manager
We have drastically reduced the number of teams and we are not hiring any more. This seems to be a norm more than an exception. I really hope it picks up.
