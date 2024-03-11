Candor9029 in
PM jobs: Hard to get offer
Guys need help. It’s been six months being laid off, interview more than a couple companies and got into final round yet no offer.
please suggest how can I find even part time job to pay the bills meanwhile looking for a job.
any product management consultant job or anything would help because at this point, I’m sure the market is shitty. And all MANGA companies prefer ex-fancy tech employees which is biased.
ZTrope90
Product Designer
PM market is really tough right now because so many of them got laid off over these past few years. A couple of my old colleagues have been looking for over a year at this point. I don't have much advice, but best of luck!
