Candor9029  
Product Manager  

PM jobs: Hard to get offer

Guys need help. It’s been six months being laid off, interview more than a couple companies and got into final round yet no offer.


please suggest how can I find even part time job to pay the bills meanwhile looking for a job.


any product management consultant job or anything would help because at this point, I’m sure the market is shitty. And all MANGA companies prefer ex-fancy tech employees which is biased.

ZTrope90  
PM market is really tough right now because so many of them got laid off over these past few years. A couple of my old colleagues have been looking for over a year at this point. I don't have much advice, but best of luck!
