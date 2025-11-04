Convert to P1 or P2

Zerm in
Hello everyone. I have the option to convert from intern to either P1 or P2. My manager said it would be financially better to go into P1 to get more raises. I feel like it’s better to start higher as a P2. Any thoughts? (Tesla)
It would be financially better to start off lower and hope your compensation grows through raises later on?….doesnt make sense to me. I would start off at p2 if you have the choice. More guaranteed income straight away and you don’t have to fight for that promotion/raise that may not even be open in the future?
That being said, I do think there’s merit to spending time at the entry level. You get a chance to build your skills with the understanding that you are junior and less expectations. So it’s up to you, less money more time to grow/gain experience, more money, more expectations
