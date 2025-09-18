mayday1908 in
Remote Product Opportunities?
I am a PM with 1 YOE from India, got laid off about 4 months back. Have been applying to many places, but nothing materialised yet. Any US companies that are hiring remotely?
TIA to anyone replying would be a great help :)
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Check out job boards like Wellfound (formerly AngelList), Otta, and Himalayas! They filter for remote roles and a lot of US startups list PM openings there that accept international applicants.
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
+1 for Otta, I’ve seen multiple product roles there recently from US startups that are fine with remote in India. Worth checking daily since they go fast.
