Seemingly Impossible to Find a Job
I've been at Meta for nearly two years and have a rather unconventional background. I spent eight years working in a non-technical field before deciding to go back to school to earn my degree in Computer Science.
After graduating, I was fortunate to land a contract role at Meta. However, as my contract nears its end, I’ve found myself struggling to land interviews.....ANYWHERE
I’ve taken all the typical steps: built projects and repo's on GitHub, networked internally and around town, paid for professional resume reviews, and had recruiters provide feedback. Yet, after submitting hundreds of applications, I feel like I'm at rock bottom.
Although my official title at Meta is Project Manager, I’ve largely transitioned the role into a data analyst position for my team. It’s been rewarding, but also discouraging to think that after three years of earning a CS degree, and two years at Meta I might have to return to an industry I definitely hate.
Is anyone else running into similar challenges?
I suspect it's a combination of AI, jobs going to visa holders / India, and general skepticism of the economy that keeps employers from wanting to hire people that they might have to let go of. They aren't thinking clearly. If you don't have junior employees, your seniors will age out.
Hopefully it's a temporary situation.