Seemingly Impossible to Find a Job

I've been at Meta for nearly two years and have a rather unconventional background. I spent eight years working in a non-technical field before deciding to go back to school to earn my degree in Computer Science.





After graduating, I was fortunate to land a contract role at Meta. However, as my contract nears its end, I’ve found myself struggling to land interviews.....ANYWHERE





I’ve taken all the typical steps: built projects and repo's on GitHub, networked internally and around town, paid for professional resume reviews, and had recruiters provide feedback. Yet, after submitting hundreds of applications, I feel like I'm at rock bottom.





Although my official title at Meta is Project Manager, I’ve largely transitioned the role into a data analyst position for my team. It’s been rewarding, but also discouraging to think that after three years of earning a CS degree, and two years at Meta I might have to return to an industry I definitely hate.





Is anyone else running into similar challenges?