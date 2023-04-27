SWE: What to choose between a bank and CERN?

Hello everyone,





A question for the software engineers out there. I potentially have a grad scheme offer at a bank, including three rotations and one rotation abroad (probably Singapore) lasting 18 months in total and also a grad scheme offer from CERN working in the data team lasting 24 months in total. The net salary is almost the same and I currently live in the same city as the bank, also a permanent position is guaranteed after the graduate scheme with the bank but no guarantee for CERN.





What would you guys choose? I am tempted by the bank but I don't think Ill ever have an opportunity again to work at CERN.





Thanks for your recommendations!