Can someone help me with tax saving structure of high paying companies of India

Like Phonepe, Adobe, Flipkart, Myntra, FAANG+.

Do they have flexibile benefit plans(fbp) to save taxes?

My next switch may attract 10% extra taxes, and if there are no good tax saving structure then I might land up in paying more taxes and getting miniscule in-hand salary.

TC : 58 lpa





TIA