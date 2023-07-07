19g6ul1quuhur in  
Product Manager  

PM Culture @ DoorDash?

Hey all -- nearing the offer stage at DoorDash and am curious about PM culture. I've heard some negative things about the company overall, but many of those comments were fairly old and not from PMs.

I'm currently an L5 PM @ Google. Been here 5 years and am pretty tired of constant mismanagement and risk aversion. DoorDash is also offering a nice comp bump.

What does everyone think? 
4
5262
Sort by:
NotableProteinSoftware Engineer  
I'm in engineering at DD. My experience working with DD PMs has been terrible. We're never included in things like brainstorming, initial project scoping, and estimation. Every PRD/BRD I've received has been incomplete to the point where the acceptance criteria is non existent. As a result, kicking off a project is a nightmare task of trying to extrapolate business logic from these poorly constructed documents and figma designs (not poorly constructed, but just not a good way to convey this information).

Perhaps you think that this won't be you, but I can't imagine every single PM that we hire is incompetent. We have our share of former Googlers and Amazonians. I can only assume it's related to top down pressure from our truly incompetent leadership team.

Just my two cents.
10
19g6ul1quuhurProduct Manager  
This is super helpful — thank you!
2

About

Public

Product Manager

Members

11,217