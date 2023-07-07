19g6ul1quuhur in
PM Culture @ DoorDash?
Hey all -- nearing the offer stage at DoorDash and am curious about PM culture. I've heard some negative things about the company overall, but many of those comments were fairly old and not from PMs.
I'm currently an L5 PM @ Google. Been here 5 years and am pretty tired of constant mismanagement and risk aversion. DoorDash is also offering a nice comp bump.
What does everyone think?
4
5262
Sort by:
10
19g6ul1quuhurProduct Manager
This is super helpful — thank you!
2
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217
Perhaps you think that this won't be you, but I can't imagine every single PM that we hire is incompetent. We have our share of former Googlers and Amazonians. I can only assume it's related to top down pressure from our truly incompetent leadership team.
Just my two cents.