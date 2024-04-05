Rate my Salary

2024TY in
Base compensation : 135k EUR
Bonus : 15k EUR
Total compensation : 150k EUR
15year of experience
Industry: Energy
Title : Product Manager
Location: Germany
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
Seems reasonable to me. You looking for a new role at all?
1
2024TYBusiness Development
Thank you for the comment.
Oh, no just like to know my salary level is reasonable or not by voting.
