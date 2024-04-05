2024TY in  
Business Development  

Poll

Rate my Salary

Base compensation : 135k EUR
Bonus : 15k EUR
Total compensation : 150k EUR
15year of experience 
Industry: Energy
Title : Product Manager
Location: Germany 

Closed

62 participants

2
1396
Sort by:
PaperPlanesProduct Manager  
Seems reasonable to me. You looking for a new role at all?
1
2024TYBusiness Development  
Thank you for the comment.
Oh, no just like to know my salary level is reasonable or not by voting.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,521