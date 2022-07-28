HxIisbsOebd in
Teslas autopilot needs serious work
Another person was killed in an accident involving teslas autopilot sustem. This is the latest in a series of 39 crashes US NHTSA Special Crash Investigations unit is currently examining. Nineteen people died in those Tesla crashes. The person who recently died was a motorcyclist who was hit from behind.
These technologies still have a ways to go and should only be used in closed systems not the open road.
undertoneSoftware Engineer
I feel like Cruise and Waymo are leagues ahead. But there will be bumps in the road before we get close to perfect autonomous.
