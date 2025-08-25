Sharing my Google EU Interview Experience - Rate my Performance

Last year I interviewed at Google EU for SWE III and didn’t make it due to one weak tech round.

This year, I gave it another shot.

Had my onsite on Friday, three days ago.





Background: Middle Eastern, 5+ YOE, worked at Microsoft & Amazon





*** Round 1 (BFS / Graph): Matrix connectivity problem.

- I was given a rows and cols boundaries and asked to build a matrix that connects left column to right (or vise versa), also was given a method that builds the cells and returns random location within provided boundaries.

- The ask was to return number of total generated cells to build the path

- My Concern: Interviewer had to give some hints about some code snippets, and not sure if this is a red flag or not.

- Left with complete BFS solution, handles the edge cases and adapted some code snippet based on the interviewer hints.

--> Expecting LH/H





*** Round 2 (Dictionary / HashSet): Domain scoring problem.

- Interviewer was very very nice and collaborative, and he kept driving me towards the right optimal solution, and I left the interview with complete optimal solution.

- Concern: Without the interviewer hints, I might not have completed with optimal solution, not sure how Google will perceive that.

--> Expecting LH/H.





**** Round 3 (Stack & Strings): Expression evaluation problem

- Given a string "add(2, mul(2, pow(4,5)))", compute the final int result.

- Easily identified the pattern, similar to Decode String or Basic Calculator problems on Leetcode.

Solved cleanly, no hints, interviewer seemed satisfied.

- I believe I'd get Strongly Hired for this one based on Google's rubric I read online [e.g. Proactiveness, Leading the interview, no guidance needed, communicating every step ..etc]

--> Expecting H/SH





***** Round 4 (Googliness):

- Easy four expected behavioral questions and generally had good conversation with the interviewer.

- e.g. Tell me about a time where you had to change your approach based on a feedback? Tell me about a time where project reqs were ambigious and how did you handle it? How to handle conflict?

- LH/H/SH, not sure how they evaluate Googlyness performance.









**** Self-assessment:

Based on Google’s rubric I read online (clean code, structured approach, handling hints gracefully and adapting my solution, collaboration, proactive communication, probing, edge cases),

I’m pretty optimistic that they will offer me the role.





**** My Questions:

- How does receiving impactful hints (like in Round 2) affect feedback?

- Do previous experiences at Microsoft & Amazon positively impact HC / team match?

- How long does it usually take to hear back after the final round? Should I wait until the weekend then follow up?

- How much time does the team match take? Weeks, Months?

- If I move to team match, it’ll be my first EU relocation.

I’m prioritizing London or Dublin (over Warsaw, Munich, or Bucharest), what’s your advice in terms of salary, quality of life, and adult entertainment (yes, prostitution and strip clubs)?









