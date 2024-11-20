Career path guidance after graduation

Poll

Hi guys,





I have graduated from an MSc in Data Science with a specialization in process mining and I have some experience with process modeling in Celonis.





I have bachelor in CS and during my masters and before I've worked as a chatbot developer at a major bank and working student assistant on an app with streamlit and langchain.





Which career options would you choose?





I am so undecided and feel like I jump between fields and can't decide



