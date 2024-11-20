awghkrc in
Career path guidance after graduation
Hi guys,
I have graduated from an MSc in Data Science with a specialization in process mining and I have some experience with process modeling in Celonis.
I have bachelor in CS and during my masters and before I've worked as a chatbot developer at a major bank and working student assistant on an app with streamlit and langchain.
Which career options would you choose?
I am so undecided and feel like I jump between fields and can't decide
sylvainverdyML / AI
You should take the time to reflect on what you truly enjoy and why you want to do it. For example, ask yourself which aspects of the job you prefer. From my own experience, I explored different paths, and now I’m transitioning from NLP to data engineering because it aligns better with my current interests.
1
awghkrcSoftware Engineer
Thank you, that sounds like good advice!
