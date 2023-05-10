19g616l0lmwvo9 in
A.I and embedded software engineer
What role will you go for if you have offers for both embedded software engineer and senior A.I engineer?I know most people will go for A.I because of the current trends.But its there any other reason ?
2
1562
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
If you have the inclination and the skill set, go with AI. Way more interesting (and lucrative) future IMO. A lot of embedded software work is on commodity hardware and not necessarily super innovative; most shops will treat you as a cost center.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,451