Looking for Product Manager FAANG referral
Hi! I'm a Product Manager with 6-7 YOE. I would be glad to get a referral to any other companies as well (not only FAANG). Thank you! :)
Current Title: Sr Product Manager - Data Science
Current TC: 190
Desired TC: 300+
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
Target comp: $300k, that's definitely a FAANG type of salary. My company isn't hiring right now, but best of luck on the search!
19g6ul2f4mhdiProduct Manager
I appreciate that!
