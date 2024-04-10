Connor Smith in
Job Path
I am currently enrolled in a full stack coding bootcamp that will be finishing up this upcoming May. I also have an associates degree in graphic design and am looking to start a career in web development. I am looking to gain any advice or information on what I should be looking for in order to land a career in this field. Would more coding experience be preferred by an employer or what would be the next steps I should be looking at in order to get started in the career field?
2
1466
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Most companies start interviewing for entry-level/"fresh out" roles (i.e. college students graduating this May) starting in February or March. You need to be out there applying to entry level roles ASAP if you haven't already. To be honest, in this market, college grads have a big leg up on you. You can overcome this in a few ways. 1. Target the bottom half of the labor market. If you get a job, yes you'll be underpaid, you'll probably work for some small local company nobody has heard of, but once you have two years of real experience almost nobody will care that you got your education in a bootcamp. Getting a start somewhere, anywhere, is the goal, you can unlock higher pay later in your career. 2. Have a public portfolio of projects you can point to that showcases your skills. A free GitHub account is the best way to do this (also demonstrates you know how to use git). Getting involved and contributing to open source projects can also help. 3. Make sure you can sell yourself well in an interview. Research a company before interviewing and make sure you know enough about them to understand how they make money, and how your (prospective) role enables them to make money. Note: if you don't already have a public portfolio of projects, just start applying anyway. If you wait until your portfolio is "done" (which, be honest, it never will be), you'll miss the spring hiring window entirely. If by June you aren't seeing traction in your job search, then pivot and spend more time building a portfolio.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,521