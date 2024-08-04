Interview Questions

maidaaah in
When the hiring manager asks you about an impactful project you did at your previous company and follows it up with "what would you have done differently" what is your response or do you go blank like i do.
cupofteaSoftware Engineer
You don’t even have to be 100% truthful, you just have to demonstrate growth in experience and that you can address trade offs / alternative approaches. So just say, while we took x approach, x isn’t as effective in accomplishing y as z. So I would consider taking z approach to ensure y
