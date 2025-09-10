Which specific skills should I focus on developing to grow further in my role?

With a foundation in software engineering and an MBA in e-business, I have progressed into a leadership role as an Associate Vice President in technology. My experience spans managing technology operations, driving digital initiatives, and supporting business transformation within the Lab Grown Diamond manufacturing sector. As I look to expand my impact, I want to identify the precise skills—beyond broad areas like AI—that will strengthen my leadership, enhance cross-functional collaboration, and position me for the next stage of growth (in any industry)