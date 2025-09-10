Rahul Bohra in
Which specific skills should I focus on developing to grow further in my role?
With a foundation in software engineering and an MBA in e-business, I have progressed into a leadership role as an Associate Vice President in technology. My experience spans managing technology operations, driving digital initiatives, and supporting business transformation within the Lab Grown Diamond manufacturing sector. As I look to expand my impact, I want to identify the precise skills—beyond broad areas like AI—that will strengthen my leadership, enhance cross-functional collaboration, and position me for the next stage of growth (in any industry)
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
I’d focus on developing stronger data literacy and product strategy skills. Even outside your current industry, leaders who can interpret data trends and connect them to customer impact are in high demand. Pair that with storytelling and being able to bring business and tech teams together around a common vision, and you’ll stand out.
