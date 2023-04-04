misterpersonal in
Citi- Public Cloud - Inventory Engineer - VP
Recently approached by a recruiter for this role.
Does anyone know what the role is like ?
6
1142
Aspirant2023Technical Program Manager
VP in Citi (or most banks) is the second lowest rung in the hierarchy. If you are mid senior types with 10 or more YOE don’t go for it. Highly beauracratic and long time for leveling up. If you want the banking/financial services type exp, go for it
1
misterpersonalDevOps
Thank you , what is the hierarchy like?
