HardworkerEngineer99 in
Google Warsaw vs. London/Zurich/Dublin
Interviewed for SWE III on August, and have been stuck in Google Team match since three months.
I’m prioritising London/Zurich and recruiter told me those locations are very competitive and we might have to wait until Q1 or Q2 ‘26
Is it worth the wait?
(I have a job and live in my home country in the Middle East, no problem for me to wait)
Or should I tell my recruiter to consider Warsaw?
What are pros and cons of Google Warsaw? What’s the take home pay and how is the quality of living there? (Never visited EU before)
3
1345
Sort by:
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
From what friends at Google Warsaw said, quality of life is solid cause of things like great public transport, affordable housing, and a strong expat community. The downside is that compensation is more “local market adjusted,” so take-home isn’t on par with Western Europe. If you’re in no rush, waiting for London or Zurich might be the smarter long play.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,564