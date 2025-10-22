Google Warsaw vs. London/Zurich/Dublin

Interviewed for SWE III on August, and have been stuck in Google Team match since three months.





I’m prioritising London/Zurich and recruiter told me those locations are very competitive and we might have to wait until Q1 or Q2 ‘26





Is it worth the wait?

(I have a job and live in my home country in the Middle East, no problem for me to wait)





Or should I tell my recruiter to consider Warsaw?





What are pros and cons of Google Warsaw? What’s the take home pay and how is the quality of living there? (Never visited EU before)