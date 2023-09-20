Calculatron99 in  
Business Analyst  

Salesforce to hire over 3000 people

https://www.businessinsider.com/salesforce-hire-3-000-people-brutal-job-cuts-this-year-2023-9


Saw this and thought it was interesting, focusing on boomerang employees


"The new hires will work across its sales, engineering, and data cloud product teams and help grow the company's artificial intelligence business"

Salesforce is hiring over 3,000 people, despite axing 10% of staff in brutal job cuts earlier in 2023

Salesforce's CEO Marc Benioff held an alumni event for former staff who joined other firms to encourage them to return to Salesforce: "It's OK, come back."

exdev 
Benioff can get fucked.

I can’t imagine why anyone who was laid off and found a new job would come back.
productworld1Product Manager  
Yep absolutely
