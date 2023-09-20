Calculatron99 in
Salesforce to hire over 3000 people
https://www.businessinsider.com/salesforce-hire-3-000-people-brutal-job-cuts-this-year-2023-9
Saw this and thought it was interesting, focusing on boomerang employees
"The new hires will work across its sales, engineering, and data cloud product teams and help grow the company's artificial intelligence business"
20
8069
Sort by:
10
productworld1Product Manager
Yep absolutely
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,499
I can’t imagine why anyone who was laid off and found a new job would come back.