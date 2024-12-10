Google made a quantum computer?

Did you guys see the news about Willow? Apparently Google just made the fastest computer on the planet.





Google's CEO tweets: 'Introducing Willow, our new state-of-the-art quantum computing chip with a breakthrough that can reduce errors exponentially as we scale up using more qubits, cracking a 30-year challenge in the field. In benchmark tests, Willow solved a standard computation in <5 mins that would take a leading supercomputer over 10^25 years, far beyond the age of the universe(!)"









https://x.com/sundarpichai/status/1866167429367468422