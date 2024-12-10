ramenenjoyer in
Google made a quantum computer?
Did you guys see the news about Willow? Apparently Google just made the fastest computer on the planet.
Google's CEO tweets: 'Introducing Willow, our new state-of-the-art quantum computing chip with a breakthrough that can reduce errors exponentially as we scale up using more qubits, cracking a 30-year challenge in the field. In benchmark tests, Willow solved a standard computation in <5 mins that would take a leading supercomputer over 10^25 years, far beyond the age of the universe(!)"
chuuj615Product Manager
My favorite part is that all the comments are talking about how this'll break Bitcoin, rather than talking about anything else this quantum computer could do for humanity lmao.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Fair point, but then again do you think these quantum computers are gonna do much for the average person anytime soon? Aside from helping college kids cheat on their essays, all it does now is help Coca-Cola make commercials
