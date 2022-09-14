The past two years have changed the way we work in profound ways.

RTO vs WFH vs Hybrid: Every year around this time, employers hope people will return to the office and now, leaders are adamant it will happen as we've seen with RTO mandates. Workers aren’t buying it though which is pretty cool to see. They can't make us go back if enough of the good talent says screw that.

Every year around this time, employers hope people will return to the office and now, leaders are adamant it will happen as we've seen with RTO mandates. Workers aren’t buying it though which is pretty cool to see. They can't make us go back if enough of the good talent says screw that. Humanizing Leadership: All these executives are sharing their feelings on Twitter, in memoirs and in all-staff meetings and I'm so annoyed by it. Remember the one guy on LinkedIn who got roasted for posting a pic of himself crying while firing key staff members? Yeah, weird.

All these executives are sharing their feelings on Twitter, in memoirs and in all-staff meetings and I'm so annoyed by it. Remember the one guy on LinkedIn who got roasted for posting a pic of himself crying while firing key staff members? Yeah, weird. "Quiet Quitting": This is just coasting. Not sure why it's being touted as something new but happy for people saying no to more things. Work isn't a lifestyle, not a healthy one anyway.

This is just coasting. Not sure why it's being touted as something new but happy for people saying no to more things. Work isn't a lifestyle, not a healthy one anyway. Job Titles: With so many companies trying to pivot into tech in one way shape or form, job titles may not match what you'd expect going from a large company to a smaller one. the capabilities and scale are orders of magnitude off so tech folks need to be mindful of their titles and how they may be punching above or below their weight class.





Im sure there's plenty others but that was what came to mind this morning.



