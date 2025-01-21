goonhardt in
Resume tips - should I include past job exp which isn’t tech
I switched to Data science about three years ago after working ten years in banking. A lot of my banking experience isn't very useful - even to fintech it seems. Should I just drop it entirely and just focus on my current job and achievements ? Right now I have a few lines just highlighting my diverse work experience.
bringeeRecruiter 2 days ago
How much YOE do you have without the banking exp on there? You could keep it and just reduce how much you actually speak about it on there. But I don't see a huge reason to take it completely off. That said, if you're getting more calls without it, then just keep it off lol
goonhardtML / AI 2 days ago
Three years of pure model development and a bit of MLE work there as well. It’s just that my finance work experience just isn’t relevant to the data science roles I applied.
