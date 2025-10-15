secretname12 in
I completed a Meta EM loop last week, it's been a week and I have not heard back yet. Is that a good or bad sign?
Seems pretty normal imo. Meta’s hiring process can drag, especially for EM roles where they need to sync feedback across multiple panels. I’ve seen responses take anywhere from a few days to three weeks. A week doesn't seem too bad, but if you're really worried then I don't think there's any harm in just reaching out and politely asking for any status updates. A week seems long enough where you can start to check in
Yeah, a week isn’t bad at all. Meta’s hiring committee cycles are pretty unpredictable from what I've heard. Sometimes they wait to batch decisions or get final headcount approvals. Most people hear back within 10–14 days. Wouldn’t read too much into the silence yet.
