Security Engineer Looking For Work

Security Engineer looking for remote work with six YOE in IT. Incident Response, Integration Development, Python Automation. Have CySA+ and Security+. Recruiters/Talent Acquisition welcome.


Please hire me.

Gueye 
Is it possible to work remotely in Europe for American company which are based in America?
A lot of companies in the US make use of H1-B visas, but past that I don't know. I've only worked in cybersecurity, not in HR.

