Google vs Coinbase India

I am expecting offer from both Google(Senior Software Engineer) and Coinbase(Staff Software Engineer) India. How is the work environment in Coinbase compared to Google?

TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer  
From what I've heard, Google will most likely have a better work/life balance or stress level than Coinbase. I don't know if it's the same in India, but Coinbase still supports fully remote work whereas Google will likely want you in office, but Coinbase's work life balance is much worse. Coinbase might give you more autonomy or decision-making than Google, but I'd personally go for Google if the compensation is similar enough. I don't want to work anywhere near crypto lol

