Negotiating an offer outside of posted range?
Anyone have any success negotiating an offer outside of the posted range on the job description?
TrafalgarLaw
Yes, I was able to negotiate higher than the range offered. For context I let them know that there was a competing offer and I interviewed pretty well so they matched the offer but in doing so they bumped my title from that of an associate to a Sr level position to get to the target pay grade. Most of the time if you’re a top candidate they’ll squeeze every penny accessible to get you to sign with them. Never be afraid to negotiate higher especially when you know you’re the top brass interviewer. But when doing so make sure you have market data to back your claims of needing higher pay as well as reaffirming that your skill set matches what the company is seeking on the job description.
ZTrope90Product Designer
Yeah I think a lot of people don't realize how much their interview performance plays a factor in what they get offered. I'm all for pay transparency, but I think part of that comes with knowing that you're not always going to get paid the same as your colleagues and that's fine. It's like sports contracts, IMO. Not all professional basketball players get paid the same, even though they all technically have the 'same job.' Their pay and contract scales based on what the team thinks they're worth and what skillset they bring to the table. Just because the company CAN pay you X amount doesn't mean that you deserve it.
