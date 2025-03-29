Techninja in
Offer Evaluation: Amazon PMT L6
Hey folks, would appreciate any feedback on this Amazon PMT (L6) offer I received for Seattle. Curious how it stacks up and if there’s room to negotiate.
Title: Senior Product Manager - Technical (PMT)
Level: L6
Location: Seattle, WA
Comp Breakdown:
• TC: ~$330,000
• Base: $180,000
• Y1 Sign-on Bonus: $135,750
• Y2 Sign-on Bonus: $107,250
• RSUs: $285,000 (vested over 4 years: 5% / 15% / 40% / 40%)
Would love to know how this compares to what others have seen for similar roles. Thanks in advance!
0
831
About
Public
Tech
Members
734,025