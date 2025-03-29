Offer Evaluation: Amazon PMT L6

Hey folks, would appreciate any feedback on this Amazon PMT (L6) offer I received for Seattle. Curious how it stacks up and if there’s room to negotiate.

Title: Senior Product Manager - Technical (PMT)

Level: L6

Location: Seattle, WA





Comp Breakdown:





• TC: ~$330,000

• Base: $180,000

• Y1 Sign-on Bonus: $135,750

• Y2 Sign-on Bonus: $107,250

• RSUs: $285,000 (vested over 4 years: 5% / 15% / 40% / 40%)





Would love to know how this compares to what others have seen for similar roles. Thanks in advance!

