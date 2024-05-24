TechEnthusiastT in  
Software Engineer  

H1 or ead dilemma

All

Can you give your opinion on whether it's good to stick to H1 or use EAD for job change?

20 yrs exp in IT... but growth and salary progression is stagnant due to H1 limitations and companies not sponsoring etc..

Seeking your views and inputs on this!

Thanks!
Any inputs folks?

