19g618l2gwwp1w in  
Software Engineering Manager 13 hours ago

Poor mental health in the new job. Should I quit after moving?

Hi All 

I'm struggling with poor mental health in the new job. I work 50+ hours only to not get enough support from my manager. 

The company is my dream company. However, there are a lot miscommunications occasionally and I feel like I get the flake for that. I want to quit. But the market is tough and I'm not sure if I'll find another job. 

I moved from a LCOL to a HCOL area . So I'm worried and not sure what to do. I feel embarrassed about requesting an internal transfer because they view me as a leader in the company.  Any advice is appreciated. 


4
1740
Sort by:
dsajamesSoftware Engineering Manager 4 hours ago
Your dream was a figment of your imagination. It’s like a dream girl you’ve never met, only to be disappointed when you finally date her.

You liked the product, not the company
1
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager 3 hours ago
I think the people I work with are pretty cool. The tech stack used is cool as well. I enjoy the work until there are miscommunications.

About

Public

Tech

Members

722,583