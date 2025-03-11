19g618l2gwwp1w in
Poor mental health in the new job. Should I quit after moving?
Hi All
I'm struggling with poor mental health in the new job. I work 50+ hours only to not get enough support from my manager.
The company is my dream company. However, there are a lot miscommunications occasionally and I feel like I get the flake for that. I want to quit. But the market is tough and I'm not sure if I'll find another job.
I moved from a LCOL to a HCOL area . So I'm worried and not sure what to do. I feel embarrassed about requesting an internal transfer because they view me as a leader in the company. Any advice is appreciated.
Software Engineering Manager 3 hours ago
I think the people I work with are pretty cool. The tech stack used is cool as well. I enjoy the work until there are miscommunications.
You liked the product, not the company