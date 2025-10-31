Intuit staff sw offer

Hello, I recently interviewed with Intuit for the staff sw position and the feedback was positive. However, the recruiter comes back and says that the team recommends a sr software engineer level. I received a good feedback in the onsite interview rounds itself from the manager and one of the other staff engineers that I did great during the craft round. I am already above staff engineer position in my current company. Is this common with Intuit? Do they change their mind if we try to negotiate?