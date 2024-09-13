boulderingnerd in
United announces new partnership with Starlink
https://www.united.com/en/us/newsroom/announcements/cision-125346
Pretty interesting read. United is partnering with Starlink to provide higher speed internet for free to its passengers starting in 2025. I personally don't fly United that often but this could be huge if other airlines follow suit, just thought it'd be cool to start a discussion about it.
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
Love when they advertise things like this "for free" because you know they're going to make up the cost by increasing prices on everything else lol
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
I'll admit that it's a looooong time coming for airplanes to get reasonable internet though.
