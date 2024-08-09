jeynznuejjsh in
Negotiating multiple offers
I have an offer and may be in a situation soon where I have multiple offers. Should I reveal the details of the first offer to the second company if they ask? I see some people online suggesting that, but I'm worried that they will potentially lower their offer to be slightly above the first rather than giving me their best offer.
How would you respond if the second company asked for the details of the first offer?
If they press you on "the numbers" the truth is you can actually make anything up, and they'd have to believe you.
If they demand to see the offer letter, you really need to think carefully, as it gifts them a great deal more leverage against you than you might expect, incl. over the long term.
It might also be considered leaking "private business information" or even simply untrustworthy by some managers.