Walgreens HQ

Anone here work/worked at the Deerfield HQ? Im negotating with walgreens for a engineering role and want to know if any buraccracy exist, the culture, and the tech to know if this is a place i want to be at. The tech seems to be dated however the processes in place is the area that needs the most changing.
Foobar69
The bonus being negotiated is not honored? Recruiting said one 1 time over the last 5 years it wasn’t paid out but otherwise it was 100%.
