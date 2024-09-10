EyeDoc in
Career Change Advice
Hello! I am 34 years old and have spent my life pursuing a career as a doctor. Unfortunately I have not had any luck and am looking for an alternative route in life. What area of tech is recommended for me to pursue to provide well for my family, is future proof, and is in high demand? I did C++ coding in undergrad and was really comfortable with it. I'm just not sure what direction to take or how to start. Thank you for your time.
MarshallArtsSoftware Engineer
I’m realizing I didn’t answer your question(s) directly and probably sound like a mean redditor lol but I might suggest getting a second degree. I can only speak to Software Engineering which will be hard for non degree holders. I’ve heard maybe the ability to work in IT can be more predicated on certificates like CompTIA and such. If you still want to work in Engineering I would spend time going to Hackathons and building high quality projects that will impress recruiters because that is most of what they’ll want to see. Then it’s just watching tons of YouTube and building things and fixing errors that are dubious to solve 1000s of times and applying a lot with a good resume.
I had a CS degree and I applied to 100s+ of internships and only got two offers. Then I had an internship on my resume as well and still got 95% rejections. This will be even worse for non-degree or non-relevant degree holders. You will compete against people much more qualified than you. You are also asking to go from amateur coder to software engineer. How long do you think that will take? I work as one now and I still feel like an idiot most of the time. It is possible, but you’re going to need to dedicate 1000s of hours and probably years to land a job that is probably not going to be at a tech company and you will make 85k a year working on very technical things that only you will ever understand because it is very boring. But, if you like it and you’re dedicated, you can make it happen.