Career Change Advice

Hello! I am 34 years old and have spent my life pursuing a career as a doctor. Unfortunately I have not had any luck and am looking for an alternative route in life. What area of tech is recommended for me to pursue to provide well for my family, is future proof, and is in high demand? I did C++ coding in undergrad and was really comfortable with it. I'm just not sure what direction to take or how to start. Thank you for your time.